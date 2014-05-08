May 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,140 301-365 300-369
Wheat Tukda 07,660 302-467 301-475
Jowar White 225 295-540 280-560
Bajra 0,150 210-320 210-305
PULSES
Gram 01,950 521-0,573 520-0,575
Udid 0,035 0,995-1,025 0,855-0,980
Moong 0,150 1,400-1,550 1,350-1,550
Tuar 0,325 770-858 757-840
Maize 035 235-265 245-260
Vaal Deshi 275 0,860-1,260 0,855-1,255
Choli 0,015 1,080-1,375 1,095-1,480
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000