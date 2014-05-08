May 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,140 301-365 300-369 Wheat Tukda 07,660 302-467 301-475 Jowar White 225 295-540 280-560 Bajra 0,150 210-320 210-305 PULSES Gram 01,950 521-0,573 520-0,575 Udid 0,035 0,995-1,025 0,855-0,980 Moong 0,150 1,400-1,550 1,350-1,550 Tuar 0,325 770-858 757-840 Maize 035 235-265 245-260 Vaal Deshi 275 0,860-1,260 0,855-1,255 Choli 0,015 1,080-1,375 1,095-1,480 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000