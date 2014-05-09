May 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,850 303-370 301-365 Wheat Tukda 05,550 304-422 302-467 Jowar White 225 297-530 295-540 Bajra 0,200 280-320 210-320 PULSES Gram 01,840 522-0,571 521-0,573 Udid 0,040 0,997-1,020 0,995-1,025 Moong 0,200 1,405-1,525 1,400-1,550 Tuar 0,325 770-860 770-858 Maize 075 240-255 235-265 Vaal Deshi 450 0,700-1,181 0,860-1,260 Choli 0,040 1,075-1,405 1,080-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,800-2,850 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000