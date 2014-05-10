May 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down on sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,850 303-370 301-365
Wheat Tukda 05,550 304-422 302-467
Jowar White 225 297-530 295-540
Bajra 0,200 280-320 210-320
PULSES
Gram 01,840 522-0,571 521-0,573
Udid 0,040 0,997-1,020 0,995-1,025
Moong 0,200 1,405-1,525 1,400-1,550
Tuar 0,325 770-860 770-858
Maize 075 240-255 235-265
Vaal Deshi 450 0,700-1,181 0,860-1,260
Choli 0,040 1,075-1,405 1,080-1,375
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,800-2,850 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000