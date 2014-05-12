BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,050 305-375 303-372 Wheat Tukda 04,150 306-430 304-440 Jowar White 240 283-597 280-595 Bajra 0,110 240-325 235-325 PULSES Gram 01,940 524-0,556 519-0,566 Udid 0,040 0,993-1,010 0,990-1,015 Moong 0,310 1,100-1,500 1,476-1,530 Tuar 0,380 780-861 775-855 Maize 035 250-265 240-260 Vaal Deshi 415 0,755-1,260 0,750-1,190 Choli 0,025 1,450-1,620 1,100-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market