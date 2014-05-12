May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,050 305-375 303-372 Wheat Tukda 04,150 306-430 304-440 Jowar White 240 283-597 280-595 Bajra 0,110 240-325 235-325 PULSES Gram 01,940 524-0,556 519-0,566 Udid 0,040 0,993-1,010 0,990-1,015 Moong 0,310 1,100-1,500 1,476-1,530 Tuar 0,380 780-861 775-855 Maize 035 250-265 240-260 Vaal Deshi 415 0,755-1,260 0,750-1,190 Choli 0,025 1,450-1,620 1,100-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000