May 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,150 305-380 305-375 Wheat Tukda 03,450 306-435 306-430 Jowar White 204 285-585 283-597 Bajra 0,130 230-321 240-325 PULSES Gram 01,810 510-0,566 524-0,556 Udid 0,015 0,850-1,100 0,993-1,010 Moong 0,310 1,450-1,500 1,100-1,500 Tuar 0,400 680-840 780-861 Maize 045 225-265 250-265 Vaal Deshi 370 0,650-1,150 0,755-1,260 Choli 0,035 1,000-1,575 1,450-1,620 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000