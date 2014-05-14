May 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,425 306-385 305-380
Wheat Tukda 05,050 307-467 306-435
Jowar White 180 280-611 285-585
Bajra 0,150 229-320 230-321
PULSES
Gram 02,150 519-0,561 510-0,566
Udid 0,030 0,925-1,050 0,850-1,100
Moong 0,350 1,350-1,450 1,450-1,500
Tuar 0,245 770-851 680-840
Maize 025 230-260 225-265
Vaal Deshi 385 0,755-1,155 0,650-1,150
Choli 0,045 1,125-1,355 1,000-1,575
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000