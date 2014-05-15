May 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,980 305-370 306-385 Wheat Tukda 04,200 306-454 307-467 Jowar White 165 260-612 280-611 Bajra 0,183 205-315 229-320 PULSES Gram 02,223 522-0,576 519-0,561 Udid 0,035 0,896-1,045 0,925-1,050 Moong 0,288 1,300-1,460 1,350-1,450 Tuar 0,312 735-810 770-851 Maize 035 239-265 230-260 Vaal Deshi 410 0,800-1,090 0,755-1,155 Choli 0,040 1,200-1,305 1,125-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,605-1,610 1,630-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,850 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000