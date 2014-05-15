May 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,980 305-370 306-385
Wheat Tukda 04,200 306-454 307-467
Jowar White 165 260-612 280-611
Bajra 0,183 205-315 229-320
PULSES
Gram 02,223 522-0,576 519-0,561
Udid 0,035 0,896-1,045 0,925-1,050
Moong 0,288 1,300-1,460 1,350-1,450
Tuar 0,312 735-810 770-851
Maize 035 239-265 230-260
Vaal Deshi 410 0,800-1,090 0,755-1,155
Choli 0,040 1,200-1,305 1,125-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,605-1,610 1,630-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 2,825-2,850 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000