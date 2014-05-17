May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,840 301-385 305-370
Wheat Tukda 03,450 302-445 306-454
Jowar White 235 275-615 260-612
Bajra 0,120 205-330 205-315
PULSES
Gram 01,899 518-0,558 522-0,576
Udid 0,035 0,955-1,125 0,896-1,045
Moong 0,650 1,370-1,510 1,300-1,460
Tuar 0,225 777-851 735-810
Maize 045 230-255 239-265
Vaal Deshi 450 0,880-1,085 0,800-1,090
Choli 0,055 1,391-1,425 1,200-1,305
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 2,825-2,850 2,825-2,850
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000