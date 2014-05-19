May 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,940 297-375 301-385 Wheat Tukda 04,550 298-421 302-445 Jowar White 100 265-605 275-615 Bajra 0,105 200-315 205-330 PULSES Gram 02,280 521-0,557 518-0,558 Udid 0,045 1,000-1,100 0,955-1,125 Moong 1,120 1,355-1,492 1,370-1,510 Tuar 0,250 800-880 777-851 Maize 035 225-260 230-255 Vaal Deshi 455 0,890-1,080 0,880-1,085 Choli 0,065 1,275-1,430 1,391-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,605-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,850 2,825-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000