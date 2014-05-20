May 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,910 294-378 297-375 Wheat Tukda 03,880 295-432 298-421 Jowar White 330 310-630 265-605 Bajra 0,085 205-325 200-315 PULSES Gram 02,160 523-0,560 521-0,557 Udid 0,035 0,955-1,010 1,000-1,100 Moong 0,675 1,320-1,470 1,355-1,492 Tuar 0,275 748-844 800-880 Maize 040 220-265 225-260 Vaal Deshi 500 0,895-1,085 0,890-1,080 Choli 0,450 1,050-1,340 1,275-1,430 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,500-1,510 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,850 2,825-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,900-4,950 4,750-4,800 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000