May 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Rice prices moved down on low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,850 300-368 294-378
Wheat Tukda 02,670 301-410 295-432
Jowar White 340 280-615 310-630
Bajra 0,105 250-315 205-325
PULSES
Gram 02,190 516-0,560 523-0,560
Udid 0,039 1,150-1,200 0,955-1,010
Moong 0,750 1,301-1,465 1,320-1,470
Tuar 0,170 744-851 748-844
Maize 050 225-260 220-265
Vaal Deshi 650 0,900-1,050 0,895-1,085
Choli 0,505 1,055-1,300 1,050-1,340
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,825-2,850
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 5,050-5,100 4,900-4,950
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000