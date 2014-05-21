May 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Rice prices moved down on low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,850 300-368 294-378 Wheat Tukda 02,670 301-410 295-432 Jowar White 340 280-615 310-630 Bajra 0,105 250-315 205-325 PULSES Gram 02,190 516-0,560 523-0,560 Udid 0,039 1,150-1,200 0,955-1,010 Moong 0,750 1,301-1,465 1,320-1,470 Tuar 0,170 744-851 748-844 Maize 050 225-260 220-265 Vaal Deshi 650 0,900-1,050 0,895-1,085 Choli 0,505 1,055-1,300 1,050-1,340 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,825-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 5,050-5,100 4,900-4,950 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000