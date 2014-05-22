May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,790 293-369 300-368
Wheat Tukda 06,450 294-445 301-410
Jowar White 277 270-606 280-615
Bajra 0,122 275-310 250-315
PULSES
Gram 02,210 517-0,561 516-0,560
Udid 0,032 1,155-1,195 1,150-1,200
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,301-1,465
Tuar 0,185 725-822 744-851
Maize 035 245-280 225-260
Vaal Deshi 685 0,950-1,055 0,900-1,050
Choli 0,480 1,000-1,250 1,055-1,300
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 5,250-5,300 5,050-5,100
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000