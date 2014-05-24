May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices from due to increased arrivals of summer crop. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,475 302-370 298-367 Wheat Tukda 01,525 301-432 300-421 Jowar White 430 260-610 273-611 Bajra 0,125 210-280 265-290 PULSES Gram 01,225 520-0,560 515-0,555 Udid 0,025 1,100-1,200 1,105-1,185 Moong 1,200 1,150-1,230 1,200-1,381 Tuar 0,000 000-000 700-815 Maize 030 235-275 240-280 Vaal Deshi 650 0,910-1,045 0,940-1,050 Choli 0,475 1,055-1,275 1,000-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,460-1,470 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,400-7,450 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000