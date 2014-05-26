May 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices moved down on sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,450 301-365 302-370
Wheat Tukda 02,760 300-441 301-432
Jowar White 470 290-607 260-610
Bajra 0,205 255-295 210-280
PULSES
Gram 02,200 514-0,545 520-0,560
Udid 0,030 0,944-1,160 1,100-1,200
Moong 1,305 1,150-1,220 1,150-1,230
Tuar 0,050 700-780 700-815
Maize 040 240-260 235-275
Vaal Deshi 755 0,955-1,040 0,910-1,045
Choli 0,505 0,975-1,215 1,055-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,250-5,300
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000