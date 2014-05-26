May 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices moved down on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,450 301-365 302-370 Wheat Tukda 02,760 300-441 301-432 Jowar White 470 290-607 260-610 Bajra 0,205 255-295 210-280 PULSES Gram 02,200 514-0,545 520-0,560 Udid 0,030 0,944-1,160 1,100-1,200 Moong 1,305 1,150-1,220 1,150-1,230 Tuar 0,050 700-780 700-815 Maize 040 240-260 235-275 Vaal Deshi 755 0,955-1,040 0,910-1,045 Choli 0,505 0,975-1,215 1,055-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000