May 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices dropped further due to increased arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down on supply pressure.
* Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,550 302-368 301-365
Wheat Tukda 03,350 301-425 300-441
Jowar White 525 260-612 290-607
Bajra 0,185 205-285 255-295
PULSES
Gram 01,500 508-0,538 514-0,545
Udid 0,030 1,100-1,120 0,944-1,160
Moong 0,950 1,100-1,195 1,150-1,220
Tuar 0,185 650-750 700-780
Maize 045 230-260 240-260
Vaal Deshi 785 0,950-1,030 0,955-1,040
Choli 0,605 0,980-1,225 0,975-1,215
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,400-7,450
Moongdal 7,600-7,650 8,000-8,050
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000