May 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped further due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down on supply pressure. * Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,550 302-368 301-365 Wheat Tukda 03,350 301-425 300-441 Jowar White 525 260-612 290-607 Bajra 0,185 205-285 255-295 PULSES Gram 01,500 508-0,538 514-0,545 Udid 0,030 1,100-1,120 0,944-1,160 Moong 0,950 1,100-1,195 1,150-1,220 Tuar 0,185 650-750 700-780 Maize 045 230-260 240-260 Vaal Deshi 785 0,950-1,030 0,955-1,040 Choli 0,605 0,980-1,225 0,975-1,215 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,775 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 7,600-7,650 8,000-8,050 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000