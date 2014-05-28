May 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down on sufficient supply.
* Moong and Moong Daal dropped due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,460 300-381 302-368
Wheat Tukda 02,950 299-415 301-425
Jowar White 545 280-610 260-612
Bajra 0,250 210-285 205-285
PULSES
Gram 02,040 475-0,525 508-0,538
Udid 0,035 1,110-1,135 1,100-1,120
Moong 0,800 1,080-1,250 1,100-1,195
Tuar 0,355 646-763 650-750
Maize 030 240-265 230-260
Vaal Deshi 585 0,925-1,225 0,950-1,030
Choli 0,450 0,975-1,195 0,980-1,225
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,585 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,600-6,650 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,600-7,650
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000