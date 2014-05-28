May 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down on sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,460 300-381 302-368 Wheat Tukda 02,950 299-415 301-425 Jowar White 545 280-610 260-612 Bajra 0,250 210-285 205-285 PULSES Gram 02,040 475-0,525 508-0,538 Udid 0,035 1,110-1,135 1,100-1,120 Moong 0,800 1,080-1,250 1,100-1,195 Tuar 0,355 646-763 650-750 Maize 030 240-265 230-260 Vaal Deshi 585 0,925-1,225 0,950-1,030 Choli 0,450 0,975-1,195 0,980-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,585 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,600-6,650 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,600-7,650 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000