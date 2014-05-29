May 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong prices moved down on supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,450 297-390 300-381 Wheat Tukda 03,880 296-453 299-415 Jowar White 675 280-621 280-610 Bajra 0,155 200-290 210-285 PULSES Gram 01,925 480-0,555 475-0,525 Udid 0,025 1,120-1,150 1,110-1,135 Moong 0,750 1,075-1,214 1,080-1,250 Tuar 0,155 682-743 646-763 Maize 000 000-000 240-265 Vaal Deshi 485 0,755-1,250 0,925-1,225 Choli 0,255 0,980-1,205 0,975-1,195 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,600-6,650 Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000