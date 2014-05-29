May 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong prices moved down on supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,450 297-390 300-381
Wheat Tukda 03,880 296-453 299-415
Jowar White 675 280-621 280-610
Bajra 0,155 200-290 210-285
PULSES
Gram 01,925 480-0,555 475-0,525
Udid 0,025 1,120-1,150 1,110-1,135
Moong 0,750 1,075-1,214 1,080-1,250
Tuar 0,155 682-743 646-763
Maize 000 000-000 240-265
Vaal Deshi 485 0,755-1,250 0,925-1,225
Choli 0,255 0,980-1,205 0,975-1,195
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,600-6,650
Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000