May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Auction at the market yard disrupted due to strike by labourers.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 297-390
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 296-453
Jowar White 000 000-000 280-621
Bajra 0,000 000-000 200-290
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 480-0,555
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,120-1,150
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,075-1,214
Tuar 0,000 000-000 682-743
Maize 000 000-000 240-265
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,755-1,250
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,980-1,205
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,650-2,700
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Udid 5,050-5,100 5,150-5,200
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000