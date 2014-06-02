Jun 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped on poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down on supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,620 298-380 297-390 Wheat Tukda 01,730 296-440 296-453 Jowar White 655 283-615 280-665 Bajra 0,075 210-295 205-293 PULSES Gram 01,040 515-0,546 514-0,545 Udid 0,025 1,110-1,160 1,125-1,155 Moong 3,000 0,900-1,050 1,090-1,180 Tuar 0,277 640-740 635-800 Maize 035 240-260 235-255 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,755-1,205 Choli 0,135 0,950-1,000 0,985-1,203 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,900-5,950 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 7,200-7,250 Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000