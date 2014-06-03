Jun 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped further due to supply pressure. * Udid prices moved down on low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,490 295-378 298-380 Wheat Tukda 01,540 296-442 296-440 Jowar White 460 265-630 283-615 Bajra 0,080 222-297 210-295 PULSES Gram 01,250 500-0,540 515-0,546 Udid 0,030 1,140-1,150 1,110-1,160 Moong 1,600 1,010-1,100 0,900-1,050 Tuar 0,260 656-765 640-740 Maize 015 245-258 240-260 Vaal Deshi 095 0,500-0,900 0,755-1,205 Choli 0,120 0,850-1,050 0,950-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,545 1,560-1,565 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 6,600-6,650 6,800-6,850 Udid 4,900-4,950 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000