Jun 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped further due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,360 283-372 295-378 Wheat Tukda 01,460 285-445 296-442 Jowar White 405 250-622 265-630 Bajra 0,075 200-280 222-297 PULSES Gram 01,400 470-0,530 500-0,540 Udid 0,020 1,125-1,155 1,140-1,150 Moong 1,660 0,950-1,050 1,010-1,100 Tuar 0,175 660-712 656-765 Maize 080 245-275 245-258 Vaal Deshi 120 0,550-0,915 0,500-0,900 Choli 0,095 0,890-1,050 0,850-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,600-6,650 Udid 4,900-4,950 4,900-4,950 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000