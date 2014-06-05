Jun 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased further on sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,440 285-370 283-372
Wheat Tukda 01,410 285-450 285-445
Jowar White 488 240-615 250-622
Bajra 0,122 200-285 200-280
PULSES
Gram 00,950 480-0,530 470-0,530
Udid 0,024 1,150-1,195 1,125-1,155
Moong 1,100 0,950-1,100 0,950-1,050
Tuar 0,180 660-712 660-712
Maize 045 250-265 245-275
Vaal Deshi 080 0,550-1,025 0,550-0,915
Choli 0,107 0,850-1,025 0,890-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,540-1,545
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000