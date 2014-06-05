Jun 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices eased further on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,440 285-370 283-372 Wheat Tukda 01,410 285-450 285-445 Jowar White 488 240-615 250-622 Bajra 0,122 200-285 200-280 PULSES Gram 00,950 480-0,530 470-0,530 Udid 0,024 1,150-1,195 1,125-1,155 Moong 1,100 0,950-1,100 0,950-1,050 Tuar 0,180 660-712 660-712 Maize 045 250-265 245-275 Vaal Deshi 080 0,550-1,025 0,550-0,915 Choli 0,107 0,850-1,025 0,890-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,540-1,545 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,625-2,650 2,625-2,650 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000