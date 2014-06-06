Jun 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,120 287-371 285-370
Wheat Tukda 01,320 286-452 285-450
Jowar White 290 235-618 240-615
Bajra 0,085 211-287 200-285
PULSES
Gram 01,100 480-0,531 480-0,530
Udid 0,030 1,112-1,185 1,150-1,195
Moong 3,200 0,900-1,100 0,950-1,100
Tuar 0,095 625-710 660-712
Maize 015 245-270 250-265
Vaal Deshi 070 0,555-1,030 0,550-1,025
Choli 0,065 0,845-1,035 0,850-1,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,625-2,650
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000