Jun 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,120 287-371 285-370 Wheat Tukda 01,320 286-452 285-450 Jowar White 290 235-618 240-615 Bajra 0,085 211-287 200-285 PULSES Gram 01,100 480-0,531 480-0,530 Udid 0,030 1,112-1,185 1,150-1,195 Moong 3,200 0,900-1,100 0,950-1,100 Tuar 0,095 625-710 660-712 Maize 015 245-270 250-265 Vaal Deshi 070 0,555-1,030 0,550-1,025 Choli 0,065 0,845-1,035 0,850-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,625-2,650 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000