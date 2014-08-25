Aug. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 300-372 303-368 Wheat Tukda 01,325 301-394 303-401 Jowar White 110 275-915 280-925 Bajra 0,025 253-285 215-285 PULSES Gram 00,850 470-0,561 480-0,568 Udid 0,015 1,205-1,300 1,220-1,250 Moong 0,157 1,055-1,350 1,051-1,351 Tuar 0,100 750-1,021 725-1,040 Maize 015 240-249 239-250 Vaal Deshi 040 0,850-0,950 0,825-1,050 Choli 0,075 0,750-1,040 0,705-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600 PULSES Gram 2,975-3,025 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000