Aug. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of "Amavasya". Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-372 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 301-394 Jowar White 000 000-000 275-915 Bajra 0,000 000-000 253-285 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 470-0,561 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,205-1,300 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,055-1,350 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 750-1,021 Maize 000 000-000 240-249 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,850-0,950 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,430-1,440 Jowar 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 PULSES Gram 2,975-3,025 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,050-5,100 5,150-5,200 Tuardal 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,550-6,600 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000