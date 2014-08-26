Aug. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,100 300-370 300-372 Wheat Tukda 01,450 301-400 301-394 Jowar White 130 270-905 275-915 Bajra 0,105 220-295 253-285 PULSES Gram 01,400 475-0,565 470-0,561 Udid 0,020 1,200-1,310 1,205-1,300 Moong 0,260 1,065-1,380 1,055-1,350 Tuar 0,050 725-1,015 750-1,021 Maize 020 240-275 240-249 Vaal Deshi 045 0,830-0,955 0,850-0,950 Choli 0,070 0,720-1,045 0,750-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,050-5,100 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,750-6,850 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,550-6,600 6,550-6,600 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000