Aug. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 292-361 300-370 Wheat Tukda 01,725 294-391 301-400 Jowar White 115 280-880 270-905 Bajra 0,090 225-300 220-295 PULSES Gram 01,050 490-0,555 475-0,565 Udid 0,015 0,990-1,200 1,200-1,310 Moong 0,240 1,061-1,401 1,065-1,380 Tuar 0,025 725-1,011 725-1,015 Maize 010 260-280 240-275 Vaal Deshi 030 0,825-0,940 0,830-0,955 Choli 0,080 0,650-1,125 0,720-1,045 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,350-5,400 5,300-5,350 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,550-6,600 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000