Aug. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,100 300-360 292-361
Wheat Tukda 01,450 301-391 294-391
Jowar White 105 225-920 280-880
Bajra 0,070 220-281 225-300
PULSES
Gram 00,975 450-0,550 490-0,555
Udid 0,020 0,995-1,205 0,990-1,200
Moong 0,350 1,065-1,405 1,061-1,401
Tuar 0,070 730-1,014 725-1,011
Maize 012 245-275 260-280
Vaal Deshi 080 0,850-0,945 0,825-0,940
Choli 0,075 0,750-1,080 0,650-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 3,800-3,850 3,650-3,700
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,350-5,400
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000