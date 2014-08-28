Aug. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,100 300-360 292-361 Wheat Tukda 01,450 301-391 294-391 Jowar White 105 225-920 280-880 Bajra 0,070 220-281 225-300 PULSES Gram 00,975 450-0,550 490-0,555 Udid 0,020 0,995-1,205 0,990-1,200 Moong 0,350 1,065-1,405 1,061-1,401 Tuar 0,070 730-1,014 725-1,011 Maize 012 245-275 260-280 Vaal Deshi 080 0,850-0,945 0,825-0,940 Choli 0,075 0,750-1,080 0,650-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,800-3,850 3,650-3,700 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,350-5,400 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000