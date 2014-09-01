Sep. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Gram Daal and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,522 300-365 300-360 Wheat Tukda 01,120 301-395 301-391 Jowar White 000 000-000 225-920 Bajra 0,045 240-310 220-281 PULSES Gram 00,650 490-0,558 450-0,550 Udid 0,020 0,940-1,088 0,995-1,205 Moong 0,189 1,070-1,398 1,065-1,405 Tuar 0,025 750-0,990 730-1,014 Maize 009 245-265 245-275 Vaal Deshi 030 0,750-1,025 0,850-0,945 Choli 0,030 0,735-1,040 0,750-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000