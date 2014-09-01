BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
Sep. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Gram Daal and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,522 300-365 300-360 Wheat Tukda 01,120 301-395 301-391 Jowar White 000 000-000 225-920 Bajra 0,045 240-310 220-281 PULSES Gram 00,650 490-0,558 450-0,550 Udid 0,020 0,940-1,088 0,995-1,205 Moong 0,189 1,070-1,398 1,065-1,405 Tuar 0,025 750-0,990 730-1,014 Maize 009 245-265 245-275 Vaal Deshi 030 0,750-1,025 0,850-0,945 Choli 0,030 0,735-1,040 0,750-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.