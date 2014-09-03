Sep. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,370 294-360 296-356 Wheat Tukda 01,340 295-391 295-390 Jowar White 070 340-885 350-875 Bajra 0,040 240-310 230-320 PULSES Gram 00,640 491-0,541 475-0,545 Udid 0,024 0,675-0,980 0,980-1,100 Moong 0,224 0,920-1,411 0,950-1,400 Tuar 0,007 730-0,930 750-0,990 Maize 015 245-263 240-260 Vaal Deshi 043 0,705-1,115 0,695-1,120 Choli 0,025 0,685-1,025 0,675-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000