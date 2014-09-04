Sep. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,910 294-361 294-360
Wheat Tukda 01,410 295-390 295-391
Jowar White 070 345-883 340-885
Bajra 0,035 235-302 240-310
PULSES
Gram 00,600 501-0,540 491-0,541
Udid 0,020 0,940-1,080 0,675-0,980
Moong 0,305 1,088-1,399 0,920-1,411
Tuar 0,009 740-0,945 730-0,930
Maize 009 255-275 245-263
Vaal Deshi 045 0,805-1,025 0,705-1,115
Choli 0,033 0,805-1,010 0,685-1,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000