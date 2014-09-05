MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 292-360 294-361 Wheat Tukda 01,040 293-395 295-390 Jowar White 079 340-891 345-883 Bajra 0,037 240-375 235-302 PULSES Gram 00,650 495-0,534 501-0,540 Udid 0,032 0,875-1,030 0,940-1,080 Moong 0,289 1,031-1,322 1,088-1,399 Tuar 0,060 800-0,980 740-0,945 Maize 011 243-267 255-275 Vaal Deshi 050 0,775-1,030 0,805-1,025 Choli 0,043 0,777-1,180 0,805-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,300-5,350 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M