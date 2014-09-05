Sep. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 292-360 294-361 Wheat Tukda 01,040 293-395 295-390 Jowar White 079 340-891 345-883 Bajra 0,037 240-375 235-302 PULSES Gram 00,650 495-0,534 501-0,540 Udid 0,032 0,875-1,030 0,940-1,080 Moong 0,289 1,031-1,322 1,088-1,399 Tuar 0,060 800-0,980 740-0,945 Maize 011 243-267 255-275 Vaal Deshi 050 0,775-1,030 0,805-1,025 Choli 0,043 0,777-1,180 0,805-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,300-5,350 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000