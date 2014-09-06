Sep. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,620 295-362 292-360 Wheat Tukda 01,180 293-398 293-395 Jowar White 100 335-893 340-891 Bajra 0,045 235-385 240-375 PULSES Gram 00,700 491-0,538 495-0,534 Udid 0,015 0,800-1,050 0,875-1,030 Moong 0,203 1,050-1,401 1,031-1,322 Tuar 0,050 750-0,950 800-0,980 Maize 015 250-270 243-267 Vaal Deshi 055 0,725-1,035 0,775-1,030 Choli 0,040 0,925-1,100 0,777-1,180 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,800-3,850 3,900-3,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000