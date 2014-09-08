Sep. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,865 294-365 295-362 Wheat Tukda 01,240 293-397 293-398 Jowar White 064 330-892 335-893 Bajra 0,050 240-375 235-385 PULSES Gram 00,625 491-0,535 491-0,538 Udid 0,004 0,851-1,209 0,800-1,050 Moong 0,215 0,940-1,361 1,050-1,401 Tuar 0,025 755-0,945 750-0,950 Maize 011 245-265 250-270 Vaal Deshi 030 0,725-1,050 0,725-1,035 Choli 0,030 0,930-1,105 0,925-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,600-3,650 3,800-3,850 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000