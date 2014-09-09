Sep. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,725 283-360 294-365 Wheat Tukda 01,200 285-367 293-397 Jowar White 280 345-895 330-892 Bajra 0,125 225-365 240-375 PULSES Gram 00,625 491-0,530 491-0,535 Udid 0,003 0,835-1,195 0,851-1,209 Moong 0,263 1,150-1,390 0,940-1,361 Tuar 0,030 750-0,925 755-0,945 Maize 010 240-260 245-265 Vaal Deshi 039 0,800-1,025 0,725-1,050 Choli 0,025 0,773-1,080 0,930-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,400-5,450 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000