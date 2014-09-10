Sep. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices eased due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 288-365 283-360 Wheat Tukda 01,675 290-395 285-367 Jowar White 181 340-885 345-895 Bajra 0,080 222-367 225-365 PULSES Gram 00,700 455-0,540 491-0,530 Udid 0,012 0,835-1,030 0,835-1,195 Moong 0,237 0,900-1,366 1,150-1,390 Tuar 0,035 725-0,935 750-0,925 Maize 012 245-263 240-260 Vaal Deshi 045 0,795-1,020 0,800-1,025 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,095 0,773-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 1,950-2,000 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,300-5,350 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000