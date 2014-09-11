Sep. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,931 285-358 288-365 Wheat Tukda 01,430 283-390 290-395 Jowar White 305 325-900 340-885 Bajra 0,085 220-293 222-367 PULSES Gram 00,800 495-0,540 455-0,540 Udid 0,010 0,840-1,100 0,835-1,030 Moong 0,130 1,045-1,358 0,900-1,366 Tuar 0,015 730-0,950 725-0,935 Maize 009 239-255 245-263 Vaal Deshi 040 0,825-1,035 0,795-1,020 Choli 0,045 0,950-1,080 0,725-1,095 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,555-1,565 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 6,900-6,950 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000