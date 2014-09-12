Sep. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,570 289-350 285-358
Wheat Tukda 00,976 291-397 283-390
Jowar White 080 320-901 325-900
Bajra 0,055 225-290 220-293
PULSES
Gram 00,860 460-0,540 495-0,540
Udid 0,019 0,806-1,100 0,840-1,100
Moong 0,087 0,980-1,365 1,045-1,358
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 730-0,950
Maize 011 243-278 239-255
Vaal Deshi 045 0,850-1,045 0,825-1,035
Choli 0,055 0,955-1,102 0,950-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,555-1,565
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000