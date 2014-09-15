Sep. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat ptices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,765 288-354 290-340 Wheat Tukda 01,590 290-395 275-401 Jowar White 105 330-880 325-905 Bajra 0,100 250-275 215-285 PULSES Gram 00,850 501-0,541 470-0,550 Udid 0,020 0,840-0,900 0,848-0,928 Moong 0,290 0,932-1,356 0,998-1,350 Tuar 0,025 700-0,925 725-0,900 Maize 005 230-280 245-279 Vaal Deshi 065 0,750-1,035 0,895-1,049 Choli 0,042 0,700-1,040 0,850-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000