Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 289-355 288-354 Wheat Tukda 01,565 291-394 290-395 Jowar White 090 350-885 330-880 Bajra 0,080 215-285 250-275 PULSES Gram 00,675 461-0,545 501-0,541 Udid 0,027 0,800-1,059 0,840-0,900 Moong 0,243 0,940-1,381 0,932-1,356 Tuar 0,030 710-0,942 700-0,925 Maize 010 240-270 230-280 Vaal Deshi 075 0,745-1,045 0,750-1,035 Choli 0,055 0,725-1,080 0,700-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000