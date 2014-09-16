Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 289-355 288-354
Wheat Tukda 01,565 291-394 290-395
Jowar White 090 350-885 330-880
Bajra 0,080 215-285 250-275
PULSES
Gram 00,675 461-0,545 501-0,541
Udid 0,027 0,800-1,059 0,840-0,900
Moong 0,243 0,940-1,381 0,932-1,356
Tuar 0,030 710-0,942 700-0,925
Maize 010 240-270 230-280
Vaal Deshi 075 0,745-1,045 0,750-1,035
Choli 0,055 0,725-1,080 0,700-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000