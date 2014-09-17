Sep. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,885 285-360 289-355
Wheat Tukda 01,520 288-395 291-394
Jowar White 105 355-887 350-885
Bajra 0,090 270-290 215-285
PULSES
Gram 00,650 461-0,540 461-0,545
Udid 0,010 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,059
Moong 0,250 0,950-1,310 0,940-1,381
Tuar 0,035 715-0,921 710-0,942
Maize 012 245-275 240-270
Vaal Deshi 078 0,850-1,050 0,745-1,045
Choli 0,045 0,700-1,070 0,725-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,975 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000