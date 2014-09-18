Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,790 285-364 285-360 Wheat Tukda 01,130 281-400 288-395 Jowar White 118 340-800 355-887 Bajra 0,065 240-291 270-290 PULSES Gram 00,585 495-0,545 461-0,540 Udid 0,013 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,100 Moong 0,188 0,950-1,315 0,950-1,310 Tuar 0,023 710-0,900 715-0,921 Maize 010 245-280 245-275 Vaal Deshi 070 0,600-1,040 0,850-1,050 Choli 0,035 0,700-1,101 0,700-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000