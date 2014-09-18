Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,790 285-364 285-360
Wheat Tukda 01,130 281-400 288-395
Jowar White 118 340-800 355-887
Bajra 0,065 240-291 270-290
PULSES
Gram 00,585 495-0,545 461-0,540
Udid 0,013 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,100
Moong 0,188 0,950-1,315 0,950-1,310
Tuar 0,023 710-0,900 715-0,921
Maize 010 245-280 245-275
Vaal Deshi 070 0,600-1,040 0,850-1,050
Choli 0,035 0,700-1,101 0,700-1,070
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,925-2,975
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000