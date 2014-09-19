Sep. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,810 281-362 285-364
Wheat Tukda 01,440 280-395 281-400
Jowar White 070 360-800 340-800
Bajra 0,090 215-295 240-291
PULSES
Gram 00,688 495-0,541 495-0,545
Udid 0,009 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,050
Moong 0,215 0,920-1,326 0,950-1,315
Tuar 0,025 750-0,920 710-0,900
Maize 014 250-270 245-280
Vaal Deshi 080 0,750-0,970 0,600-1,040
Choli 0,031 0,950-1,125 0,700-1,101
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 7,050-7,100 6,900-6,950
Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,300-7,350
Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000