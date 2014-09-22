Sep. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,875 282-357 281-362 Wheat Tukda 01,640 281-395 280-395 Jowar White 064 295-825 360-800 Bajra 0,075 220-280 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,950 461-0,545 495-0,541 Udid 0,100 0,800-0,950 0,800-1,050 Moong 0,444 1,150-1,376 0,920-1,326 Tuar 0,050 705-0,950 750-0,920 Maize 015 265-275 250-270 Vaal Deshi 030 0,725-0,975 0,750-0,970 Choli 0,035 0,925-1,100 0,950-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,300-5,350 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,050-7,100 Moongdal 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000