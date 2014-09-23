Sep. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,920 282-350 282-357
Wheat Tukda 01,398 280-390 281-395
Jowar White 080 330-750 295-825
Bajra 0,030 225-285 220-280
PULSES
Gram 00,800 495-0,551 461-0,545
Udid 0,100 0,805-0,950 0,800-0,950
Moong 0,600 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,376
Tuar 0,025 710-0,955 705-0,950
Maize 011 267-280 265-275
Vaal Deshi 065 0,750-1,050 0,725-0,975
Choli 0,045 0,950-1,133 0,925-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,565-1,575
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,350-3,400
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 7,250-7,300 7,150-7,200
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,400-7,450
Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400
RICE
IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000