Sep. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,920 282-350 282-357 Wheat Tukda 01,398 280-390 281-395 Jowar White 080 330-750 295-825 Bajra 0,030 225-285 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,800 495-0,551 461-0,545 Udid 0,100 0,805-0,950 0,800-0,950 Moong 0,600 1,000-1,350 1,150-1,376 Tuar 0,025 710-0,955 705-0,950 Maize 011 267-280 265-275 Vaal Deshi 065 0,750-1,050 0,725-0,975 Choli 0,045 0,950-1,133 0,925-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,150-7,200 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,400-7,450 Udid 6,350-6,400 6,350-6,400 RICE IR-8 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000