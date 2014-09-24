Sep. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,850 281-382 282-350 Wheat Tukda 01,415 280-388 280-390 Jowar White 090 325-775 330-750 Bajra 0,035 220-286 225-285 PULSES Gram 00,600 495-0,535 495-0,551 Udid 0,126 0,785-0,985 0,805-0,950 Moong 0,270 0,940-1,325 1,000-1,350 Tuar 0,028 715-0,958 710-0,955 Maize 009 245-285 267-280 Vaal Deshi 075 0,755-1,050 0,750-1,050 Choli 0,055 0,875-1,135 0,950-1,133 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 6,300-6,350 6,350-6,400 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,500-2,550 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,900-11,000