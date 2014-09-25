Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped further on increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,775 283-357 281-382 Wheat Tukda 01,420 280-400 280-388 Jowar White 070 320-785 325-775 Bajra 0,040 235-280 220-286 PULSES Gram 00,580 480-0,552 495-0,535 Udid 0,150 0,700-0,950 0,785-0,985 Moong 0,290 0,950-1,321 0,940-1,325 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 715-0,958 Maize 010 239-277 245-285 Vaal Deshi 015 0,760-1,045 0,755-1,050 Choli 0,045 0,925-1,140 0,875-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,300-6,350 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100