Sep. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,785 282-365 283-357 Wheat Tukda 01,430 281-395 280-400 Jowar White 045 300-795 320-785 Bajra 0,030 230-275 235-280 PULSES Gram 00,650 496-0,552 480-0,552 Udid 0,300 0,700-0,985 0,700-0,950 Moong 0,280 0,945-1,270 0,950-1,321 Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 715-0,958 Maize 011 245-283 239-277 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,760-1,045 Choli 0,050 0,950-1,111 0,925-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,555-1,565 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,250-3,300 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100