Sep. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,785 282-365 283-357
Wheat Tukda 01,430 281-395 280-400
Jowar White 045 300-795 320-785
Bajra 0,030 230-275 235-280
PULSES
Gram 00,650 496-0,552 480-0,552
Udid 0,300 0,700-0,985 0,700-0,950
Moong 0,280 0,945-1,270 0,950-1,321
Tuar 0,000 000-0,000 715-0,958
Maize 011 245-283 239-277
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,760-1,045
Choli 0,050 0,950-1,111 0,925-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,555-1,565 1,555-1,565
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,250-3,300
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Tuardal 6,850-6,950 6,850-6,950
Moong 7,150-7,200 7,250-7,300
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100