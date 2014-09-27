Sep. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,760 280-360 282-365 Wheat Tukda 01,320 278-394 281-395 Jowar White 145 340-780 300-795 Bajra 0,050 210-285 230-275 PULSES Gram 00,610 485-0,541 496-0,552 Udid 0,250 0,700-0,950 0,700-0,985 Moong 0,400 0,950-1,325 0,945-1,270 Tuar 0,025 580-0,875 715-0,958 Maize 009 243-282 245-283 Vaal Deshi 045 0,735-1,095 0,760-1,045 Choli 0,055 0,930-1,135 0,950-1,111 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,555-1,565 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 6,850-6,950 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100