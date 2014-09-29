Sep. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped as new crop arrival picks up. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,885 281-355 280-360 Wheat Tukda 01,330 279-390 278-394 Jowar White 105 310-800 340-780 Bajra 0,040 210-280 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,735 500-0,541 485-0,541 Udid 0,800 0,700-0,940 0,700-0,950 Moong 0,200 0,956-1,300 0,950-1,325 Tuar 0,010 625-0,850 580-0,875 Maize 012 243-281 243-282 Vaal Deshi 055 0,830-1,045 0,735-1,095 Choli 0,075 0,770-1,161 0,930-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 5,150-5,200 5,250-5,300 Tuardal 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moong 7,150-7,200 7,150-7,200 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 5,800-5,850 6,200-6,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Basmati Best 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100